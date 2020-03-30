Lukas Podolski opens up on his relationship with Arsene Wenger and his frustrating spell at Arsenal

Lukas Podolski has admitted that his time at Arsenal was a frustrating one as he struggled for game-time despite showing what he can do every time he was given the chance to play.

The German joined Arsenal in 2012 with so many fans delighted that Arsenal had just pulled off the surprise of the summer.

However, the German would struggle for game time and despite playing in about 60 league games he scored just 19 league goals in three top-flight seasons at the Emirates.

He has claimed that he thought that he deserved more time on the pitch.

Podolski told FourFourTwo magazine : “I didn’t get enough game time; I felt that I performed well and didn’t get the minutes I deserved.

“On the other hand, if you look at my stats, I played in about 80 matches and was directly involved in a lot of goals by scoring or assisting.”

Despite being frustrated about his time on the field, he admitted that he had a good relationship with Arsene Wenger and he even hailed the Frenchman for his work at Arsenal and claimed that he would have loved to see him manage another side.

“He was a great manager and I really like him as a person, too,” he added.

“He was like a grandpa: a very intelligent man, who was nice to talk to. He could speak lots of languages and never yelled.

“He was Arsenal: he created everything. Arsene created a style of playing.

“He was the man who oversaw the club’s move to the Emirates Stadium from Highbury, and won so many trophies during his 22 years there.

“I’d be fascinated to see how he would have done in charge of another team.”

It is a shame that it did not work out for Podolski, he was a huge talent and prolific goalscorer when he signed but as happens on occasions, he just could never cut it at Premier League level.