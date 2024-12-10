Lukas Podolski tells Mikel Arteta which is Kai Havertz’s best position (like for Germany)

To get the most out of his £65 million 2023 attacking investment, Kai Havertz, Mikel Arteta may need to adjust his tactical approach.

Kai Havertz is one Gunner who, at times, you feel Mikel Arteta hasn’t really found the best tactics to get the best out of.

The German international at times is good; at times he’s just not that good. His consistency and Gabriel Jesus’ struggles have called for Arsenal to sign a top strike r, and these demands are not going away.

So once a new striker gets on board, does Arteta overlook Havertz’s work rate, desire, and intent to impact the team?

Havertz’s drive and attitude are hard to ignore; even after a new striker is signed, the Arsenal technical bench may look to use the versatile Havertz in another role. the popular Gunner Lukas Podolski advises Arteta to consider playing Havertz as a Number 10.

The ex-German international feels his compatriot is at his best as a #10 and not as a striker. “He does well, but I think if you put Kai behind a good striker, he has more potential; that’s my view,” as per an interview with TalkSport

“I don’t know if when he was younger that his position was a proper No. 9, but for me, he’s not a classic No. 9 striker.”

Podolski’s claims come not long after it was also claimed Kai Havertz is best suited to be a #10, as per Bavarian Football Works , who claimed so, while pointing out that’s even where the German coach Julien Nagelsman has played him and has him flying on the international stage.

“Often knocked for his lack of aggression and consistency, his talents are being maximised with the German national team,” wrote the German outlet while suggesting Arteta should copy Nagelsmann’s use of the Gunner.

It is left to be seen if Mikel Arteta will heed the calls to play Havertz as a #10, but it is worth trying, isn’t it?

Jack Anderson

