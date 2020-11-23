Lungberg gives rare insight into why Ozil is being excluded at Arsenal

There has been so much speculation about why Mesut Ozil has been left out in the cold by Mikel Arteta, who didn’t even include the German in Arsenal’s Europa or Premier League squad lists, with even Ozil himself suggesting that it could be because of his refusal to take a pay cut or his support for his Muslim brothers in China, but it is rare that we actually get an opinion from someone who has been personally involved in the situation.
Freddie Ljungberg was a senior coach when Unai Emery was in charge, and subsequently became interim Arsenal manager and picked the team for six games before the arrival of Mikel Arteta. In the first 3, Ljungberg chose Ozil in the starting XI, against Norwich, Brighton and West Ham (with Ozil providing one assist) but then was left out of the next three.
Ljungberg explained on Sky Sports (as transcribed by Football London) that Ozil did not have “the athleticism” to face the bigger teams any more. He said: “When I chose to play him, I felt as a club, when you play at home against smaller clubs, where you feel like you should dominate a little bit – then he should be on the pitch to unlock defences with his special passes.
“Yes, he maybe doesn’t have the athleticism that is demanded now in the Premier League, so you lose a little bit of that, but I felt he should be good enough.
“When you play City, who have the ball all of the time, maybe that’s not the game for having Mesut on the pitch, but if you want creativity, wow, his left foot is fantastic.”
So, there you have it from the horses mouth. Basically Ozil isn’t quick enough to influence big games any more, but Ljungberg tried to give him chances against smaller teams. Perhaps Arteta only wants players that can can press the opposition in every game and agrees with Freddie that the German simply isn’t up to it any more?
What do you make of Freddie’s comments?
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
FL is probably correct, but the same lack of athleticism applies to Xhaka and to a lesser extent Ceballos.Little wonder we were over run by a very fit Leeds side yesterday.
Ceballos MoM on Whoscored
Sometimes I think you guys don’t watch football at all…
AUBA_14 I was surprised when I saw that also on whoscore, Ceballos was MOM, even sky gave him a higher rating than the whole of Leeds midfield but then what do I know.
Ceballos MOM 😂😂
That midfield was over ran time and again yesterday .
Misplaced passes every 30 seconds .
Not sure taking ratings from whoscored should be believed anymore than reading the ratings in the Sun newspaper .
Keeper and both full backs was miles ahead of everyone else yesterday followed by the 2 CB .
Ceballos was near the bottoms of the ratings .
‘Maybe doesn’t have the athleticism’ was probably Freddie’s way of being diplomatic. It’s more a lack of desire to be physically imposing to the opponent.
Ceballos isn’t really stronger or faster than Ozil. He just wants to get the ball back more
OT
We are currently in a stage where the club has to officially make statements condemning tge abuse directed at ‘our’ players in social medai…..
Wow guyz
Leeds have also… the police are involved…
Unbelievable, isn’t it, Shakir?
It sure is….
Wheres all that “…through thick and through thin”?😔
We are all gunners
And we call ourself a family….
And the fanbase of a club which is loved all over the world for its class and ethics doing this….😔
Shakir some fans are are not supposed to be an arsenal fan. That I no longer rate Ozil as a top player doesn’t mean I will call him names. I saw so many post even on justarsenal yesterday where some fans were calling Pepe stupid, donkey, I don’t know maybe those words means something else in England but as fans I think we should always stand with our own players, you have every right to criticize a player but there should be a limit not you going off calling him stupid foolish and stuffs like that.
💯👍👏
Have we been pressing??the answer is a capital NO….Ozil played very well under Arteta….dropping him can’t ever be for footballing reasons.
Our pressing is amateurish compared to the teams that really do press.
We have 1 or 2 us pressing 3 or 4 of them, while the rest watch on as the press is easily broken
love him or hate him, it was a mistake to leave him out of all squads completely imo.
I totally get what FL said here and we all know this has always been the case of Ozil, he has never been that player to press relentlessly or be defensive at anytime in his career, but he can find a pass like no other in our squad.
MA is under some real pressure right now and this will be a test for him, how he deals with it and how he comes out at the other end.
MA was both angry last night and extremely ‘down’ in his post match interview and rightly so, we were poor, even before Pepe’s red card.
He needs to find something from somewhere and pretty fast or he won’t last long, as much as lot of us love him, at the end of the day results matter and its a tough old game for managers that dont produce.
BTW, this is not me saying MA out
EPL has gone so crazy , that any creative midfielder must be Athletic,
Ozil can’t play unless we have 4 box to box players on the pitch,
It would be great to have dominik, Partey, Willock/Maitland/Soumare in the midfield and have saka, Aubameyang and Martinelli upfront.
In general Arsenal has usually been one of the least fit teams in the league over the past 15 years. What saves us is that we often had/have high possession but now that we don’t you can see how unfit we really are.
Add that to lack of passion and we are bang average…
Ozil could have played against MKDons Fulham Sheffield U Rapid Wien Molde and Dundalk. 300 k p/w for going to training 3 times a week. Its criminal. But what exactly is the reason he was frozen out? Freddie’s comments are vague at best. No one will come out and tell the truth.
Wyoming even if ozil himself comes out and tell you that he was dropped for football reason, I’m sure some of you will still say he was forced to say it, there’s absolutely no pleasing some of you.
That is how Ozil has always been since, but we play real good when he’s involved though we lose sometimes.
It is better to have only creativity and result, than neither athleticism, creativity nor result. That is our current direction without him, and getting worse.
Everybody must not be a “Broc Lesnar” in the wrestling world. Some have to “Ray Mysterio.” Variety is the spice of life.