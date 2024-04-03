Luton Town boss raves about Arsenal’s centre-backs – “They’ve got everything”

Luton boss Ross Edwards speaks on Gabriel and Saliba

Arsenal’s Gabriel and Saliba have received a lot of praise this season for the consistency and quality they have put on show. Creating what seems like an unbreakable bond and partnership, they’ve been one of the best centre back duos in the league, if not the best. After the weekend, a lot of people have again been ranting and raving about the pairing and rightly so. I know I’m a bit biased, but I can’t think of another centre back partnership that has even come close to these two, and I feel like were lucky to have such a dynamic and strong pair at the back.

Luton’s boss Rob Edwards was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game about the pairing and had nothing but praise over the two, saying this: “I’ve been really impressed with them. They’ve got everything, haven’t they? They’ve got physicality, speed, power, but they’re very well coached and obviously they understand the game”.

“They can play pretty well as well with the ball so they’ve almost got the lot. It’s Arsenal Football Club and you would expect that as well”.

“They’ve got such power and athleticism and they’re a big reason why they suffocate teams as well. They can lock on and be really aggressive and compete in any which way”.

“If you want a fight, they have a physical battle and also they can play as well, so they tick pretty much every single box and they were clearly magnificent at the weekend”.

Saying what I think everyone knows and has been thinking. They seem to be the perfect kind of centre backs for the system Arteta has built and they work perfectly in the environment that has been built at Arsenal and look to be the perfect duo for the future of this club and Arteta’s plans.

I feel like I could rant and rave about them all day because that’s the type of feeling they bring when you want them. They’re not only strong but have unbelievable skill and seem to always be able to have a lot of composure on the ball.

They both can read the game well and each other well and with that, they seem to be the perfect fit together and for so long our defence seemed like it was lost and didn’t have the right connection or set up, especially last season, but they seemed to have worked that out and can command and control the backline while being able to read each other’s game play and next moves.

I feel like we’ve secured two of the best for the future, and hopefully they stay at Arsenal for a long time and continue to improve together.

