Luton joins the race for wantaway Arsenal defender

Newly-promoted Premier League club Luton Town has joined the race for Arsenal defender Rob Holding as he is expected to leave the Emirates soon.

Holding has been at Arsenal for almost a decade, but he is no longer required at the club and they are willing to allow him to leave.

Mikel Arteta’s side continues to evolve and the owners have shown they are not shy about spending the cash to better the squad.

This means players who no longer meet the manager’s standards could also leave and Holding is one of them.

He has interest at home and abroad and Standard Sports reveals the latest club to show an interest in his signature is Luton.

They are eager to preserve the Premier League status and know they need to sign players with experience in the competition to do so.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding has simply not been good enough, but the defender will fit in at Luton because he has learned so much at a top club like Arsenal.

However, he may want to remain at the Emirates and win some trophies before he leaves and he knows we are close to winning yet another major trophy under Mikel Arteta.

