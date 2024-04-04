Luton Town boss explains why Arsenal have an advantage over Liverpool and City

Luton Town played Arsenal at an unlucky time. They faced our Arsenal at a time when they were desperate to have a win after drawing 0-0 against Manchester City.

Arsenal had no choice but to pick up 3 points over Luton FC, which they did on Wednesday night, winning 2-0. If you thought winning was great, you haven’t heard what the Luton boss Rob Edwards said post match. Edwards wasn’t afraid to reveal why at the moment Arsenal are the real deal in the Premier League.

He admitted that the Gunners have a superb squad that allows them to play however they want, which Manchester City and Liverpool do not. He claims that, unlike their title competitors, the Gunners have a solution for every situation. He praised how they limited Manchester City while noting how they attack in such a way that they eventually overcome you.

Edwards said: “They (Arsenal) limited City to very little. So, they don’t give you anything. Then, it’s very clear in how they attack but it’s really difficult to stop as well. They’re always there with good numbers and then they can really suffocate you as well.

“I think, maybe, they’re the one team out of all the three that are fighting (for the Premier League title) at the moment, they can sort of play any game – if it’s a physical game, if it’s a footballing game, if it’s a running game, whatever it is, they’ve got the answer.

“They’ve got the personnel to sort of play any way.”

Listening to the Luton boss speak, you could be forgiven for believing he is a Gooner at heart.

His statements are reassuring; having previously faced Liverpool and Manchester City, maybe his analysis are correct. We need Arsenal to be at their best in the coming weeks, and based on Rob Edwards’ claims, I’m certain they can.

What a moment it will be if our Gunners complete this great season with the Premier League title.

Sam P

