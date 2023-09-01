Luton Town make deadline day approach for Arsenal midfielder on loan

Newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town are interested in signing Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal on loan, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder has been a subject of strong interest from clubs across Europe, as it is clear that he has no future at the Emirates Stadium.

Since signing for the Gunners in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €17.5 million, the Belgian has just made 39 appearances for the first team of Arsenal.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka were two constant names on the team in the past two seasons. And despite the fact that Xhaka left the club this summer, he was replaced by Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

That has metaphorically closed the small window of opportunity that the midfielder might have had this season, as the club made a comeback to the Champions League.

Brighton and Burnley are two names which have been mentioned in the past. But it appears like Luton Town will make the strongest deadline day push for the Arsenal man.

Rob Edwards’s team has failed to win any of their three league matches so far, often looking completely out of their depth.

There is not a need for a football expert to look at the The Hatters and judge that the team doesn’t look ready for a smooth and enjoyable Premier League adventure.

Thus, strengthening the squad seems rational from their perspective. And adding a player of Lokonga’s caliber, a Belgian international, will go a long way for them.

With Arsenal also keen to remove some fat from their squad, it will be a win-win situation for both the parties.

