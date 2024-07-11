Luton Town snaps up Arsenal youngster who rejected new Gunners deal

Luton Town has signed Reuell Walters after he turned down Arsenal’s contract offer to leave as a free agent.

The 19-year-old was a highly-rated prospect in the Arsenal system, and the Gunners made it clear that he was part of their plans.

However, they were unable to convince him to stay, as he had not been assured a place in their first team.

After considering their offer, the right-back decided to change clubs and has now been snapped up by Luton Town.

The Hatters, who have just been relegated from the Premier League, are eager to return to the English top flight as soon as possible.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s reputation for providing one of the best pathways to first-team football for youngsters, Arsenal could not persuade Walters to stay. According to Arsenal Youth, he will now compete with others for starting spots at Luton next term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is tough to keep players happy without offering them a pathway to immediate first-team action, and we can understand why Walters is leaving the club.

We need to find a way to keep our best youngsters who are still in our system because they could be useful in helping us save money.

