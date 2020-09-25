Lyon chief expresses doubt over Arsenal’s ability to land major target

Lyon President, Jean-Michel Aulas has again hinted that Arsenal might not be able to follow up their interest in Houssem Aouar this summer due to the financial impact of covid19.

Aouar is one of Arsenal’s main transfer targets in this transfer window, but the Gunners are yet to table an official offer for the 22-year-old.

The Gunners have enquired about using Matteo Guendouzi as a makeweight in a move for the midfielder, but the French side doesn’t want the Arsenal bad boy.

The Gunners will now have to come up with Lyon’s asking price, but Aulas thinks that the financial impact of covid19 will frustrate Arsenal’s effort to sign the midfielder.

Lyon wants £54 million, that is even more money than what is demanded by Atletico Madrid for Arsenal’s other midfield target, Thomas Partey.

But it seems that the Gunners want the younger Frenchman whom Mikel Arteta has been monitoring since he was the assistant manager of Manchester City.

Aulas told French outlet, Le Progres via Mirror Sports of his doubt about the deal happening this summer.

He said: “Financially, Arsenal are like everyone else (in a tricky spot). And Houssem could say to himself that the best thing would be to stay with us.”