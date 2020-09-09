Lyon chief validates rumour that Arsenal made a move for their Champions League star

There was a rumour recently that Arsenal had made a bid for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar involving Matteo Guendouzi which has now been validated by Lyon chief, Juninho.

The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder in this transfer window and Aouar is one of their top targets.

The young Frenchman has been shinning in the French side for some seasons now and after helping them reach the semifinal of the Champions League last season, Arsenal thought it would be smart for them to make a move for him.

The Gunners have now attempted to sign him with Guendouzi used as a sweetener in the move.

However, Lyon turned the offer down because they are not interested in signing the French bad-boy.

Juninho told French radio station Top of the Foot via Mail Online: ‘I get on very well with Edu, we spoke on the phone. Aouar is really appreciated by Mikel Arteta.

‘Guendouzi was discussed during the call, he is a great player, but he is the wrong profile. We are not interested in that at all, we cut the conversation.’

Guendouzi has developed a reputation for being a bad boy recently and although he has been given another chance by Arteta this season, his attitude might let him down again.