Lyon coach speaks out on Arsenal-target’s future: “He can leave”

Houssem Aouar has been a rumoured Arsenal target for a few years, but has remained at his boyhood club Lyon after breaking into the first team five years ago.
Yet again this season, the Gunners have been linked with the French international as Mikel Arteta has been desperately searching for an attacking midfielder that will fit in with his tactical plans.
But it now seems that Arteta is making either Leicester’s James Maddison or Martin Odegaard as his favourite targets for that position, but one thing is for sure is that Aouar is very unlikely to be still playing at Lyon next season.
The new Lyon coach Peter Bosz has replaced Rudi Garcia, and in an indepth interview with the French website butfootball.fr he was asked about the future of Aouar. He gave a very short and clear response. “ Aouar? Il peut partir, c’est ça le foot moderne. Jusqu’au dernier moment, il peut partir.”
This translates to “Aouar? He can leave, this is modern football. Up until the last moment, he can leave.”
Well, he can’t be much clearer than that! The Sun claim that Arsenal have been talks with the 23 year-old’s agents in recent weeks, and say that the Frenchman would be available for around £25m despite being on the market for 40m just 12 months ago.
It also sounds like that price could drop on deadline day if no other concrete offers come in for him. Could Arteta be keeping him in reserve if he can’t secure Odegaard or Maddison?
funny how things change within a year. now they can’t get rid of the guy 😂
I think Aouar has got something wrong with his physical fitness, the injury he got must be scaring pple who want to invest in a risky player and his form also dropped last season
That is what the football world think about Fekir but he hasn’t disappointed since he has been playing for Real Betis.
Why would any club reduce any players price by nearly half in just 12 months? Especially being quite young too.
I get the feeling there are underlying issues or maybe Aouar has made a very strong case to be released at a reduced cost? Either way, there is something going on.
I’d say they’re poorer than last season, so a hint of desperation there. Also he has a year less of contract and didn’t have as stellar a season. Strike while the irons hot as they say. Look at what we could’ve got for Guendouzi after his first season compared to what we did get. Still the same player but a different moment in time.
There’s so much going on this window, it’s hard to know what to believe. I’m surprised that we haven’t pushed hard for this one if we were indeed so keen for him last year, especially given his apparent value now. I can only assume that Odegaard is priority one and until such time as that door is shut then other options are on hold. Risky policy but is a means of getting the squad you want. Maybe Maddison is being pursued highly because of the homegrown factor and maybe Sander Berge is mentioned because United want to sell him elsewhere and the agent is using our name to get value.. it’s the only reason I can think of for that nonsensical link.
Aouar——£25M
Bissouma——-£35M
Ohana——£10M
Would cost around the same as LC’s asking price
for Maddison and immediately address 3 positions
of need in the starting 11.
To much common sense for Edu and MA?
We should have signed Berge a long time ago.