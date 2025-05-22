Lyon Free Agent Could Be the Ideal Left-Footed Midfield Controller for Arsenal Women

For years, Lia Walti and Kim Little have been the heartbeat of Arsenal Women’s midfield. At 32 and 34 respectively, they have led with intelligence, precision, and consistency. But as time passes, so too must their dominant roles in the centre of the park. Recent team selections and broader squad planning suggest that a changing of the guard may already be underway.

Walti has not completed a full 90 minutes in any of Arsenal’s last 13 games across all competitions. That pattern hints at a slow phasing out of the Swiss international, whose technical calmness once made her undroppable. Little remains an influential presence, but with her contract running until 2026 and age becoming a factor, even her central leadership role will need careful succession planning.

Arsenal’s growing need for a defensive midfielder

As the club’s hierarchy looks to shape a squad that reflects the head coach’s tactical vision, the search for a true midfield anchor becomes more pressing. Walti and Little have shared deep-lying responsibilities, but neither has offered the physicality or vertical presence required against top-level opposition.

A left-footed controller who can dictate play from deep, break lines with precision, and maintain defensive shape would be the ideal fit. Arsenal’s prior interest in Keira Walsh highlighted their awareness of this need, but without a signing in that profile, the issue remains unresolved.

Younger options such as Kyra Cooney-Cross, Frida Maanum, Victoria Pelova and Rosa Kafaji are all hugely talented and represent the club’s long-term future. However, removing both Walti and Little from the equation without an experienced replacement risks exposing a gap in control and leadership during high-stakes fixtures.

Sara Däbritz: The answer to Arsenal’s midfield evolution?

If Arsenal are in the market for a composed, experienced midfield general, few names make more sense than Sara Däbritz. The German international is out of contract at Lyon this summer and, according to multiple reports, is not expected to return to the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Described by Soccer Wizdom as one of the most complete midfielders in the game, Däbritz combines technical class with high work rate, defensive discipline and goal-scoring threat. She can control the tempo, create chances and guide younger teammates through the toughest of matches.

At 30, she would bring a perfect balance of experience and hunger. Signing her as a free agent would be a smart move, both tactically and financially, for a team in transition.

With Däbritz available and Arsenal seeking midfield reinforcement, the question remains: Why haven’t they made a move yet?

Would you like to see Sara Däbritz in red and white next season?

