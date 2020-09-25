Lyon in talks to sign a replacement for Arsenal target

Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia is claiming that Lyon has continued to hold talks with AC Milan for the transfer of Lucas Paqueta, in what should be a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has emerged as a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta in this transfer window as the Spaniard overhauls his current options.

Lyon is open to selling the midfielder, but Arsenal will have to meet their asking price, reported by Football Italia to be £54m.

The Gunners are looking to gather the fee and make their move for the 22-year-old and it seems that the French giants are already preparing for life without him by targeting Paqueta.

Paqueta was one of the brightest young players in Brazil when he played for Flamengo and he moved to AC Milan in January last year.

Since his 38 million euros move to Italy, he hasn’t exactly been convincing at the San Siro.

He has played 44 games for them, scoring once and providing three assists in a tough introduction to European football.

Lyon and Milan are continuing talks over the transfer and Arsenal will hope that it will make their move for Aouar easier before this transfer window closes.