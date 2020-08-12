Lyon open to selling 22-year-old Arsenal midfield target

Lyon chief Juninho has admitted that the French side will listen to offers for Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar, this summer as he continues to develop well.
The 22-year-old has been consistently improving his performances over the past two seasons and he will certainly play for a big club in a few years’ time.
The midfielder starred yet again as Lyon eliminated Juventus from the Champions League to reach the quarter-finals.
He has been linked with a move to Arsenal, and the Gunners are being rivalled by Manchester City for his signature in England.
Juventus is another team that wants to sign him and the Mail Online claims that the youngster is valued at £44 million by the French side.
Arsenal has had a good relationship with Lyon for a very long time, and the Gunners signed Alexandre Lacazette from them.
Speaking on a number of issues recently, Juninho was asked about the future of Aouar, and he admitted that great players will always be signed by teams who have more money and that they are prepared to sell him.
The Lyon chief told RMC Sport via Mail Online: ‘Houssem Aouar? When you have great players in the squad, it is quite logical that other bigger teams with greater economic power come to seek the players.
‘There is a risk of losing important players. If we lose important players, I have already spoken with the president, we will have the right to balance the workforce.’
Lyon are horrible to negotiate with. As are we. So doubt we would even get a deal done in time, haha. Also, seems outside our price range since we are seemingly going to be forced to spend the bulk of our budget on Partey if we can get it done. I think Arsenal can keep looking around. There are some good creative players in La Liga that are available for cheaper and have a lot of potential. Also hope to see us linked with Szobozlai again. A midfielder that can score goals is crucial I believe. Aouar’s goal tally might be too low for my liking personally, but will have more of an overall judgement after the next UCL game he plays.