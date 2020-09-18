Lyon President makes a sly dig at Arsenal over Houssem Aouar

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas is a man that is no stranger to aiming digs at individuals and teams, Arsenal has become his latest victim.

The 71-year-old has watched as Arsenal has been persistently linked with a move for Houssem Aouar this summer and he has an idea about why the Gunners haven’t gotten the deal over the line.

Aouar has emerged as Arsenal’s top midfield target in this transfer window and as the Gunners continue to do business, he might become an Arsenal player before the transfer window closes.

But Aulas was asked if he thought Arsenal could complete the move for the 22-year-old, with Arsenal yet to table an official bid.

He said that he didn’t think the Gunners were willing or capable of paying the fee it will cost them to buy the Frenchman.

Asked if Arsenal are likely to agree a deal for Aouar, Aulas told journalist Chris Wheatley: ‘No I don’t think so.

‘No offer yet. It seems that Arsenal don’t want to – or can’t – invest the price for Houssem, who is our best player.’

Arsenal is also linked with a move for Thomas Partey, it remains unclear who they will eventually sign.