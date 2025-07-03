Lyon sets their asking price for player that Arsenal wants to sign

Lyon is facing serious challenges after being officially relegated to Ligue 2 this summer due to financial difficulties. The club’s drop from the French top flight marks a significant setback, and with the news now confirmed, Lyon is preparing to lose several of their most talented players.

Among those attracting attention is Malick Fofana, a promising Belgian winger who is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar. The Gunners have been actively working in the transfer market in recent weeks and are now set to intensify their efforts as the new season approaches.

Arsenal Eyeing Opportunity Amid Lyon’s Relegation

As Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title, Arsenal are well aware of the need to keep pace with rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom are making notable moves in the market. With domestic and European ambitions at stake, Arteta must ensure his team is fully equipped or risk falling short once again.

Lyon’s uncertain situation presents an opportunity for clubs looking to acquire talent, and Arsenal see Fofana as a valuable target. According to Goal, the young winger is the Lyon player that Arsenal admire most. The Gunners are not alone in their interest, as Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation closely.

Competition for Fofana Expected to Be Fierce

Fofana’s potential has not gone unnoticed, and the growing list of suitors underlines his appeal. Arsenal is confident it can put forward a compelling offer, but the competition from other top Premier League clubs means the outcome is far from certain.

The Gunners understand the importance of acting decisively if they are to secure Fofana’s signature. His technical ability and creativity on the wing make him a highly desirable addition, particularly as the club looks to improve attacking depth.

Given the current market and Lyon’s precarious position, Arsenal must approach negotiations with purpose if they wish to finalise the move. Fofana is a top player, which explains the widespread interest in him, and Arsenal will need to show serious intent if they are to bring him to the Emirates.

