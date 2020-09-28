Lyon stand firm as Arsenal target features in draw

Lyon have fielded Houssem Aouar in their team to play Lorient yesterday, as the club stands firm on their transfer stance.

As rumours continue to circulate about Houssem Aouar and Arsenal, Lyon continue to deny that he is leaving them this window.

Being named in the recent team to face Lorient yesterday, it seems that the ball is very much in the French side’s court and they are refusing to budge where Aouar is concerned.

Having the 22 year-old as a new addition to our team is something we need as I feel we are lacking with some sort of creativity and prowess in our midfield. Yes, our team is strong and talented, but it is clear to see that there is still something missing. Whether we will get that from Aouar or not remains to be seen of course, but talks are rife and he is very much on the radar for Arteta and Arsenal, so there has to be a reason for this!

If we fail in our pursuit of Aouar and Partey as well then Arteta will have to swallow his pride and play the likes of Ozil, Guendouzi and even Torreira. As the case for Arsenal here is that they are lacking in funds to be able to purchase another addition and we don’t want to be in the position where we lose the likes of Torreira and do not replace him if that happened.

This week is the final week before the transfer window closes and I think it is now or never if we are going to get Aouar, Partey or both, with the Express amongst others stating our interest in the duo. Arteta needs to step up his offering and his persuading skills as I know adding either of those players won’t fix all of the issues we have but it surely will help on our road to doing as much.

I hope we get a positive breakthrough with regards to Aouar because what I have seen of him, he will be a very welcome addition to our already talented squad! Gooners?

Shenel