Lyon willing to negotiate transfer fee with Arsenal for top talent

Houssem Aouar is a top target of Arsenal in this transfer window and the Gunners might finally get their man for a negotiated fee before the window closes.

The midfielder has been the star of the current Lyon side and he was part of the team that reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season.

He remains an important member of the first team, but Lyon isn’t a club that will hold on to their best player when the right offer arrives.

Arsenal has been strengthening their team in this transfer window and they want Aouar to become a part of their team for the new season.

They have approached Lyon to sign the French midfielder and were even prepared to add Matteo Guendouzi in the deal, but the French side turned down their offer.

They value him at £54.5 million and Talksport claims that the Gunners have been in talks with his agent.

Respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that the Gunners might get a discount on that fee if no other team comes to sign him.

He said via TalkSPORT: ‘if no offers come to Lyon in the coming weeks they may allow price negotiations with Arsenal’.