Lyon’s post on Aouar gets Arsenal fans dreaming

Arsenal has been closing in on a move for French midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer and the Frenchman’s signing is one that will surely excite Arsenal fans.

The Gunners have had an initial offer for him knocked back by the French side, but they are expected to return with an improved offer.

As long as both teams haven’t reached an agreement over his transfer, he is still very much a Lyon player and he is expected to keep playing for them.

Ahead of Lyon’s Ligue 1 game against Lorient this weekend, the French giants posted that he will be playing his 100th game for the club against their fellow Ligue 1 side, and some Arsenal fans think it will also be his last game for the club.

They took to Twitter and responded to the post with some optimistic views that it will certainly be his last game for the French side as the Gunners are expected to return with a better offer.

One fan tweeted: “100th and final game for your tinpot club”

Another tweeted: “Last game. He is coming to Arsenal.”

Yet another tweeted: “Last game you mean? He is headed to Arsenal”