Lyon’s side of Arsenal’s failed attempt to sign Aouar

Arsenal didn’t put their hands deep enough into their pockets when it comes to signing Houssem Aouar in the summer, this is because Lyon general manager Vincent Ponsont has just revealed that their offer for him was below market value.

The Gunners were keen to land the French midfielder in the last transfer window after they identified the need to bolster their options in that position.

They had been pursuing a move for Thomas Partey earlier in the summer, but the Ghanaian’s move was proving too tough for them and they turned their attention to Aouar.

They also couldn’t get Lyon to sell the midfielder and they eventually went back in for Partey.

But Ponsont has now confirmed that Arsenal did try to sign him in the summer, but the Gunners made an offer that was unacceptable.

He claimed that their offer was discussed with the player’s entourage and it was deemed not good enough.

“We had three big clubs for him. The first one was more for next season,” he told L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

“The second one was related to the departure of a player, and with this club, we could have come to an agreement. The third club was Arsenal, who offered below the market value.

“We discussed it with the player’s entourage, and together we took the decision to say no.

“The priority for us was clearly to keep the team competitive. For us, the market was over, but the coach told us that we were missing a lateral defender and then a central defender.

“But in the medium term, if Mediapro doesn’t pay and the Covid continues, it will be the same.”