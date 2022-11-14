Maanum kept Miedema on the bench and won Arsenal’s Player Of The Month (Women)

Frida Maanum voted Arsenal Women’s October Player of the Month By Michelle

Frida Maanum finished Arsenal’s poll with 45 per cent of the votes cast, followed by Jordan Nobbs in 2nd place and Lotte Wubben-Moy in 3rd.

Congratulations to Frida, who has had an exceptional start to the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal’s young midfielder (she’s only 23 years old) picked up her first start of the season in the Champions League away against Lyon in October, after spending the start of the season on the bench and delivered an outstanding individual performance our Gunners came out as 5-1 winners against the current champions – and, since that game, she’s remained a key part of Arsenal’s starting XI, knocking Miedema onto the bench and she remains in fine form.

Maanum opened the scoring against the French giants and also provided an assist for Beth Mead as she picked up the Player of the Match award, before going on to score our second goal in our 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

This was followed by another vital goal against West Ham to secure a 3-1 victory and maintain our place at the top of the Women’s Super League table.

Maanum has carried her fine form into November. She stole the show as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-0 away at the King Power stadium in Arsenal’s most recent WSL match, scoring 2 goals in 2 minutes!

Frida was also nominated for Barclays WSL Player of the Month and Goal of the Month.

It will be interesting to see Jonas Eidevall’s starting eleven for Arsenal’s next WSL game against Manchester United Women on Saturday 19th November.. Will Miedema be on the bench again while Frida starts? 30,000+ tickets have been sold for the clash which will be held at Emirates Stadium. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

Michelle Maxwell

