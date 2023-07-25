Maanum’s Norway at risk after 0-0 draw with Walti’s Switzerland at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Switzerland’s Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz both both played the full 90 minutes, as did Frida Maanum for Norway, but neither side was able to take the lead. Norway, who are previous winners of the Women’s World Cup, are now in very real danger of leaving the tournament before the knockout stages. Whilst they were favourites to win Group A, they now languish in last place..

The Norwegians were dealt a big blow just before kick-off as 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegeberg left the pitch after the team’s group huddle. Hegerberg tweeted that she felt discomfort when sprinting, as per her official tweet below:

I felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems. We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us, and we all trusted Sophie, Karina, and the team to do the job, which they did. We move on. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/nMeC5psw0p — Ada S Hegerberg (@AdaStolsmo) July 25, 2023

Captain of the Switzerland team, Lia Walti, had an excellent game, disrupting the Norwegian attack before it had time to gather momentum.

Maritz, who normally plays at right back for Arsenal, took on the role of central defender for Switzerland, helping her national team to their second clean sheet of the tournament.

Maanum was pivotal for Norway in the midfield, troubling the Swiss defence, but saves from goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann left the Norwegian forwards frustrated.

Switzerland now face World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in their final Group A match. Switzerland remain unbeaten and sit at the top of the Group A table.

Switzerland v New Zealand Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC

Norway on the other hand, have not won a match in Group A. They really must win against the Philippines if they are to have a chance of making it to the last 16, but it may be too late in the day to save them.

Norway v Philippines Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC

Did you watch the game? What are your thoughts?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….