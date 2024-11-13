Match Report: Arsenal put 4 goals past Juventus in Women’s Champions League thriller!

Arsenal Women travelled to Italy last night to face off against Italian giants Juventus, and came home with the three points after another solid performance under Renne Slegers. Arsenal walked away winning 4-0, in what was another dominant show of football, and puts us in a great position in the UWCL group as we sit in 2nd with 6 points. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off and both sides looked ready to go, and both had a lot of early chances in the first 20 minutes, but it was Arsenal who drew first blood via Frida Maanum in the 38th minute of the game, after some lovely passing work from the team lead to Maanum being one on one with the keeper and somehow knocking it past the Juventus keeper, and into the net to make it 1-0.

Arsenal came out in the second half looking a little more confident and were searching or that second goal. Our Gunners were looking like the more confident team, having plenty of shots on target, and were unlucky to not get the ball in the back of the net in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Slegers looked to her bench and made some changes in the 60th minute, bringing on Mariona Caldentey and Stina Blackstenius. She was rewarded only 15 minutes later when the two teamed up to provide the second goal when Caldentey passed the ball out wide to Blackstenius who charged towards goal, beating her defender with pure strength, and fired the ball into the net at the near post to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Only 5 minutes later and Caldentey went from assist to goal scorer after a Juventus defender tried to clear the ball after a shot from Lina Hurtig was saved, but could only clear it as far as Caldentey who was in the perfect position to fire a shot into the back of the net, leaving the keeper with no chance to stop it and making it 3-0.

The flood gates had opened, and Arsenal were controlling and dominating the play, looking for another goal, and would find one in the 87th minute via Caitlin Foord, after a pin perfect pass into the box from her compatriot, Kyra Cooney-Cross, saw Foord tap the ball into the back of the net and seal the win for the Gunner’s at 4-0.

A must win and three important points in the bag for our women as we continue to challenge for this season’s UWCL. Now we switch our focus to our first north London derby of the season, away at Tottenham this weekend.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Did you enjoy the game?

Daisy Mae

