“Maddest statement I’ve heard” Merson slammed for latest comments

It is fair to say that Paul Merson is not everyone’s idea of a top pundit and his latest comments will not have done him many favours, certainly not in the eyes of some Arsenal fans.

Merson has opined that Mikel Arteta should not be fielding Martin Odegaard if there is no chance of his transfer deal being made permanent.

Well, that has not gone down too well with some fans, especially when the former Gunner has failed to appreciate the meaning of the word loan.

In all fairness to Merson, he did qualify his comments by stating that Emile Smith Rowe should be played more often if Odegaard is certain to leave but that point has basically been disregarded by most of those that responded to his utterings.

Anyway, here are some of the responses from the fans and I am sure that you will have noticed a pattern developing here.

Maddest statement I’ve heard. That means never get a player on loan . Lingard might aswell pack his bags and get the train back down to Manchester!!! — winzor (@winzor19) March 28, 2021

Does he not understand the loan structure? They have paid £2.5m to LOAN him surely you would play him or why bother loaning him — Simon Hand (@simon_hand) March 28, 2021

That makes no sense. We loaned him in to play for the rest of the season. 🤣 — guled (@guled49) March 28, 2021

Someone should tell him how loan deals work 🤨 — annienelson (@apnelson1) March 28, 2021

Is that how loan deals work? He takes idiocy to new heights with every word — John Morrison (@JohnCharlton26) March 28, 2021