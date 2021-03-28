“Maddest statement I’ve heard” Merson slammed for latest comments

It is fair to say that Paul Merson is not everyone’s idea of a top pundit and his latest comments will not have done him many favours, certainly not in the eyes of some Arsenal fans.
Merson has opined that Mikel Arteta should not be fielding Martin Odegaard if there is no chance of his transfer deal being made permanent.
Well, that has not gone down too well with some fans, especially when the former Gunner has failed to appreciate the meaning of the word loan.
In all fairness to Merson, he did qualify his comments by stating that Emile Smith Rowe should be played more often if Odegaard is certain to leave but that point has basically been disregarded by most of those that responded to his utterings.
Anyway, here are some of the responses from the fans and I am sure that you will have noticed a pattern developing here.
Maddest statement I’ve heard. That means never get a player on loan . Lingard might aswell pack his bags and get the train back down to Manchester!!!
— winzor (@winzor19) March 28, 2021
Does he not understand the loan structure? They have paid £2.5m to LOAN him surely you would play him or why bother loaning him
— Simon Hand (@simon_hand) March 28, 2021
That makes no sense. We loaned him in to play for the rest of the season. 🤣
— guled (@guled49) March 28, 2021
Someone should tell him how loan deals work 🤨
— annienelson (@apnelson1) March 28, 2021
Is that how loan deals work? He takes idiocy to new heights with every word
— John Morrison (@JohnCharlton26) March 28, 2021
Does Paul Merson understand how loans work?
— Robert Lally (@Laldog21) March 28, 2021
Well Ad Martin, you are certainly quick in coming back with this article so soon after the original MERSE gaffe was on JA!
Merses regular “look at how good a court jester I am ” public statements may be good for JA and for his continued career as a professional “fool”, but are a source of irritation to those of us who are blessed with normal or above IQ.
I freely admit to never having suffered “fools” gladly,not even professional ones like Merse.
I’m obviously in the below IQ level as I thought the whole point of the loan system was to help both clubs for a period of time. It can’t be helped if RM get a better player back if Odegaard has proved his worth during his time at Arsenal. If this loan spell proves to be a factor in getting European football next season then I shall be more than happy. Job done. Signing him would be a highly desirable but wouldn’t Arteta have factored in more than one scenario for the end of the season?
He’s got a point though ,while we play him others are missing out who could be gaining experience for next season .
We help out Real Madrid while some of our talent(Martinelli,Pepe) sit on the bench to make room for him .
Ceballos is another one taking up another spot from an Arsenal player .
The club should be looking at long term not some fly by 6 month deal .
Has he played well ? Yes but Martinelli and Pepe were both playing well but we see them dropped .
Before Xmas Arteta didn’t even wanna play with a number 10 now he’s pushing 2 into the same team .