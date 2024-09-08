Maddy Earl joins the Robins on dual-registration with Arsenal Women

Maddy Earl, 17, an Arsenal Women’s Academy star, has agreed to leave Arsenal for the first half of the 2024-25 season. The Arsenal attacking midfielder has joined Bristol City Women on a dual registration from Arsenal. Maddy was with the Gunner Women on their USA tour, and now she’s set to feature in the Barclays women’s champions league up until at least the winter break.

She wants her unpredictability and creativity to help the Robins pick up win after win, starting with their game against Southampton, at St. Mary’s Stadium, on Sunday.

✍️ We’ve sign Maddy Earl from Arsenal on a dual registration basis until January! Welcome Maddy! 👋 — Bristol City Women (@bristolcitywfc) September 6, 2024

Maddy said, “It feels amazing to be here, and the club has been so welcoming, and it just feels great.

“I like to be unpredictable and bring creativity, so I hope I can add something new to the team, and we can get the win on Sunday.”

It is wonderful to see Arsenal give their youngsters the opportunity to go out there and develop. We surely will be following the championship and especially the Bristol City games to see how Maddy fares there.

That said, while Maddy tries to establish herself at Bristol, all eyes will be on academy defender Katie Reid’s development at the club, after it was confirmed she’s to stay at the club at least for the first half of this new season.

Wishing Maddy the best of luck with the Robins.

Susan N

