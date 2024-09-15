“Made it easier,” Arteta knew what had to be done to beat Tottenham

Mikel Arteta revealed that Arsenal always knew they were in for a tough challenge during today’s game against Tottenham, which helped them cope and deliver a good performance.

Arsenal defeated the Lilywhites in a closely contested match at the Tottenham Stadium, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Although Spurs have struggled in this fixture recently, Arsenal knew they were still in for a difficult test.

Tottenham lived up to expectations at times, delivering some impressive passages of play.

Their fans were also vocal for much of the match, and the deafening noise could have unsettled Arsenal.

However, the Gunners remained unfazed and handled the situation more comfortably because of their preparation.

Arteta said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“The resilience that we showed. We knew it would be a tough match and that made it easier. They create an unbelievable atmosphere. We should have done more in the first half, but we knew we were a bit threat on set plays and we knew we could hurt them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs away is always a tough fixture and it is not a surprise that the team prepared very well for the game.

