“Madness” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s winter transfer window

As expected, Piers Morgan has reacted to Arsenal’s quiet January transfer window.
The Gunners hope to make the top four at the end of this season and are one of the clubs fighting for a Champions League spot.
Fans expected the club to back Mikel Arteta with some new players in the last transfer window to prepare for an important end to this season.
Instead, the club offloaded players it deemed not important to the Spanish manager, including the former captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
January was a terrible month for Arsenal, who scored just a goal and that should have prompted some action, but the club instead offloaded Auba.
In reaction, Morgan tweeted: “This is a terrible transfer window for Arsenal. One goal in the whole of January and we sell our best striker for NOTHING with no replacement. Madness.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is hard to see the bright side of Arsenal’s action in the just-closed transfer window.
Even clubs like Liverpool who didn’t need to sign new players have added to their squad.
We needed to make some additions and it would be terrible if that lack of action comes back to cost us a strong end to this campaign.
Arteta has a good squad and he would hope his players can help him achieve a European place finish at the end of this season.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
If laca get injured or get covid this fault to get a striker and release auba could be a critical error, and if ir happens i hope it costs Edu his job, and probably artetas job too…Even if thats not happen, isnt this the Best Time for arteta to get a striker and training him properly, and given him few minutes? Our two strikers will leave ay the end of this campaing so arteta is wasting time in that department.
I’m not that impress with the strikers abalaibable but one for the future would be good at least, like Julián Álvarez, who goes to city.
If laca get injured or get covid this fault to get a striker and release auba could be a critical error, and if it happens i hope it costs Edu his job, and probably artetas job too…Even if thats not happen, isnt this the Best Time for arteta to get a striker and training him properly, and given him few minutes? Our two strikers will leave at the end of this campaing, so arteta is wasting time in that department.
I’m not that impress with the strikers avalaibable but one for the future would be good at least, like Julián Álvarez, who goes to city.