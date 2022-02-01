“Madness” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s winter transfer window

As expected, Piers Morgan has reacted to Arsenal’s quiet January transfer window.

The Gunners hope to make the top four at the end of this season and are one of the clubs fighting for a Champions League spot.

Fans expected the club to back Mikel Arteta with some new players in the last transfer window to prepare for an important end to this season.

Instead, the club offloaded players it deemed not important to the Spanish manager, including the former captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

January was a terrible month for Arsenal, who scored just a goal and that should have prompted some action, but the club instead offloaded Auba.

In reaction, Morgan tweeted: “This is a terrible transfer window for Arsenal. One goal in the whole of January and we sell our best striker for NOTHING with no replacement. Madness.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see the bright side of Arsenal’s action in the just-closed transfer window.

Even clubs like Liverpool who didn’t need to sign new players have added to their squad.

We needed to make some additions and it would be terrible if that lack of action comes back to cost us a strong end to this campaign.

Arteta has a good squad and he would hope his players can help him achieve a European place finish at the end of this season.