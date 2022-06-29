Madrid club contacts Arsenal to sign defender

Atletico Madrid has become the latest club to show an interest in Hector Bellerin, and he could join them this summer.

The full-back is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and he spent the last season on loan at Real Betis.

It was a very successful season, and the Seville club would love to make the transfer permanent.

However, they lack the finance to achieve that, and it has opened the door to another suitor to sign him.

We expect him to resume preseason at the Emirates, but it is almost certain he will leave.

A report on Fichajes.net is now claiming Atletico has an interest in him.

It says they are keen to replace Kieran Trippier, who left them to return to England in the January transfer window.

They see Bellerin as one player that will do a great job at the Wanda Metropolitano after his successful loan spell at Betis.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin will play almost no part in our squad next season, and we need to offload him for a fee.

Although he prefers to move to Betis, a move to Atleti also takes him back home, and he should give a positive response to the idea.