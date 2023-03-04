Madrid makes Bellingham alternative plan that could affect Arsenal

Gabri Veiga is the latest Spanish youngster that is catching top European clubs’ attention.

The midfielder plays for Celta Vigo and has done well since he broke into their first team, which has made him ripe for a move to a top club.

Arsenal has received glowing reports about his progress and the Gunners reportedly have him on their shortlist of summer targets.

However, they are not alone and a report on Todofichajes reveals Real Madrid also wants him.

The Whites want to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season, but it is not an easy piece of business to conduct.

This means a transfer for the Englishman could become complicated and they have made Veiga an alternative.

The report claims they will move for him and believe his experience in La Liga makes him a more suitable target.

Veiga is just 20 and enjoying a breakthrough season, making him an exciting player to sign.

However, our squad already has many exciting players and we need to add accomplished professionals to the group.

If we want to make an impact on our return to the Champions League next season, we need more experienced players.

