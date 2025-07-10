Madrid-PSG Swap Deal Unlikely, Handing Arsenal Boost in Winger Pursuit

This summer, whenever Rodrygo’s name has surfaced, Arsenal’s has followed closely behind.

It is no secret that the Gunners want the Brazilian. He is viewed as the answer to lingering questions on their left wing.

With the FIFA Club World Cup taking centre stage, Arsenal have not had the perfect window to close that deal. Ironically, though, the competition may have actually helped their cause.

A lack of regular game time under new manager Xabi Alonso has left Rodrygo considering a fresh start.

PSG enter the race but Real Madrid’s plan may stall

While Arsenal have positioned themselves as front-runners in the race, it has recently emerged that PSG could try to beat them to the punch. Real Madrid are believed to want more than £70 million for the attacker.

Interestingly, with PSG’s entry into the conversation, it has been suggested that Madrid might try to use their interest to pursue a deal for Vitinha. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly seen by Los Blancos as the long-term heir to Luka Modrić.

Madrid were hoping that a swap deal involving Rodrygo and Vitinha could tempt the French champions. However, that now appears unlikely.

As cited by Madrid-Barcelona.com, Luis Enrique made the situation clear:

“Right now it’s difficult to get a player from Paris. It’s normal. Everyone wants our players.”

On Vitinha, he added:

“It’s difficult for Vitinha to move in this market.”

With that, it seems highly unlikely that the French club will entertain any offers. The midfielder appears untouchable.

Rodrygo’s choice could decide the outcome

With PSG and Arsenal both potentially needing to meet Madrid’s asking price, the final decision may rest with Rodrygo himself.

At Arsenal, he would walk into the starting XI on the left wing.

At PSG, however, he would be competing with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola for minutes.

If Arsenal are prepared to sanction the transfer and back it up with the sporting project they are believed to have prepared, it begs the question: why would Rodrygo choose anywhere else?

