Madueke edges closer as Arsenal and Chelsea complete document checks

Arsenal are now just days away from finalising the signing of Noni Madueke, with the Chelsea winger expected to join their squad before the end of the weekend. Talks have progressed swiftly in recent days, and the transfer could be officially announced at the start of next week.
Swift Progress in Negotiations
The Gunners only recently registered concrete interest in Madueke but have wasted no time in accelerating their pursuit of the player. Although the announcement of Arsenal’s intentions was met with a mixed response from supporters, the club’s technical team has moved efficiently to secure the deal.
Madueke is regarded, in some quarters, as a talented winger and has shown moments of real promise during his time at Chelsea. However, fierce competition for starting opportunities at Stamford Bridge has limited his consistent involvement, prompting the player to consider a move elsewhere.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Chelsea for the winger’s transfer. Personal terms were settled quickly once Madueke signalled his interest in joining the Gunners, and both clubs have since finalised the relevant documentation. Chelsea has reportedly given the green light for the medical, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.
A Versatile Addition for Arsenal’s Attack
At Arsenal, Madueke will be expected to provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank while also offering an option on the left wing when required. This level of versatility may have played a significant role in Arsenal’s decision to bring him in, especially with the club aiming to compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions.
The signing is also a notable statement of intent from Arsenal, even if their supporters have not unanimously welcomed it. With the transfer nearing completion, all eyes will now be on how Madueke integrates into Mikel Arteta’s system and whether he can realise his full potential in north London.
While the reaction from the fanbase has been somewhat negative, the club believes that the winger’s arrival could strengthen their attacking options meaningfully. The coming weeks will reveal whether this move proves to be a shrewd piece of business or a gamble that does not deliver.
ADMIN COMMENT
This could mark the end of Arteta error
Not Madueke. Get us Gyokeres. Pay the 70m and get Gyokeres deal done!
Gotta to give it to Chelsea ,they know how to sell a player.
Another odd transfer on a position that is not a priority especially at that ridiculous price .
There a reason Chelsea fans are happy about this one .
And we know how to burn our fingers again and again 🤣🤣
Madueke and Saka will be a great duo as right wingers. Madueke has something very special to offer. Like Saka, he can score goals and is strong in man-to-man situations and can make the unpredictable. Madueke also has a good eye for his teammates in attack. Exciting player, who can play both wings.He is only 23 years old and has plenty of potential for further improvement. Remember Saka cannot play a full season alone on the right wing. We have seen all too often what this leads to. Well spotted, Ateta
If Arsenal can splash 50 million on a back up winger, then we definitely have a 300-million budget and there are NO EXCUSES to strengthen with a proper striker and left winger.
Then why are they haggling over 5m for Gykores when they can easily drop 50m for a backup?
I don’t think he’s a bad player but there are certainly more important areas where the money can be spent, especially when you consider the haggling we are doing over striker deals.
We are single handedly keep Chelsea safe from FFP rules
Stop fooling yourselves, madueke isn’t the backup winger, he is the winger and if you are thinking we are still going to sign a left winger then u are dillusioned just like arteta and arsenal signing madueke. I fear for our chance of winning d epl or cl
This my feeling too. I think he is going to be converted to LW and I wont be surprised if there is no more transfer coming in.
Correct, anyone hoping for a Rodygro is living in a far off land. This is what we end up with after months of begging for a LW upgrade. A player that is not even a LW. The state of this management… I dont know if I can stomach another season of Martinelli at LW. And now his competition is Madueke, who I will have to give a chance to of course, but has done absolutely nothing impressive at Chelsea to warrant a 50mill price tag, let alone a starting spot in this Arsenal team.
Why would sporting reduce their valuation for Gyokeres when Arsenal is casually dropping 50m for a backup. Arsenal management is a joke when it comes to transfer. Tell me how his valuation increased from 32m when Chelsea bought him to 50M while he hasn’t done much at Chelsea.
Our priority should be Striker, followed by LW, then AM. Unless he is bought to play LW which is even more diabolical given that he is not better than Martinelli and there are better option out there for 50M. I guess we are just completing our annual ritual being fleeced by Chelsea.
The transfer window that will make or break Arteta. Surely he knows a transfer like this only ramps up the immense pressure on him. I don’t see the Arsenal fanbase sticking by Mikel if he comes up empty handed again. We are blowing through funds, on sometimes questionable players, and have nothing to show for it.
Look peeps, not my choice but he ain’t as bad as people are trying to make out. He has played well for Chelsea and is a handful. And is young. And is a Chelsea reject🤣 but so were Salah and de Bruyne. I think there are some people who don’t really know Madueke and how he plays and are pulling him down.
We’re all coping with let down let’s honest lol. I’d love to be proven wrong. And I really really want to be. Cause the alternative is not pretty.
Reggie – He is not bad but personally I feel this transfer might get in the way of us filling the position of need. We are haggling over 5m for Gyokeres yet we can drop 50m for backup. If we had completed the transfer for ST and LW, I think most of us will see this transfer in a different light.