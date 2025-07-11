Madueke edges closer as Arsenal and Chelsea complete document checks

Arsenal are now just days away from finalising the signing of Noni Madueke, with the Chelsea winger expected to join their squad before the end of the weekend. Talks have progressed swiftly in recent days, and the transfer could be officially announced at the start of next week.

Swift Progress in Negotiations

The Gunners only recently registered concrete interest in Madueke but have wasted no time in accelerating their pursuit of the player. Although the announcement of Arsenal’s intentions was met with a mixed response from supporters, the club’s technical team has moved efficiently to secure the deal.

Madueke is regarded, in some quarters, as a talented winger and has shown moments of real promise during his time at Chelsea. However, fierce competition for starting opportunities at Stamford Bridge has limited his consistent involvement, prompting the player to consider a move elsewhere.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Chelsea for the winger’s transfer. Personal terms were settled quickly once Madueke signalled his interest in joining the Gunners, and both clubs have since finalised the relevant documentation. Chelsea has reportedly given the green light for the medical, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

A Versatile Addition for Arsenal’s Attack

At Arsenal, Madueke will be expected to provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank while also offering an option on the left wing when required. This level of versatility may have played a significant role in Arsenal’s decision to bring him in, especially with the club aiming to compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions.

The signing is also a notable statement of intent from Arsenal, even if their supporters have not unanimously welcomed it. With the transfer nearing completion, all eyes will now be on how Madueke integrates into Mikel Arteta’s system and whether he can realise his full potential in north London.

While the reaction from the fanbase has been somewhat negative, the club believes that the winger’s arrival could strengthen their attacking options meaningfully. The coming weeks will reveal whether this move proves to be a shrewd piece of business or a gamble that does not deliver.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…