Madueke is confident Arsenal will get job done at the Emirates

Arsenal endured a challenging evening in Germany as they faced Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with Noni Madueke acknowledging the difficulty of the encounter.

The Gunners travelled to Germany for their first European fixture since the conclusion of the league phase, where their performances had been particularly impressive. During that stage of the competition, Arsenal won all of their matches and established themselves as one of the standout teams in the tournament.

As a result of their strong form, many observers believed the club had been handed a relatively favourable route to the latter stages of the competition. Their immediate challenge in the round of 16 is Bayer Leverkusen, with a potential quarterfinal meeting against either Sporting Club or Bodo/Glimt awaiting the winner.

Arsenal Face Tough Challenge in Germany

Given their dominance in the league phase, Arsenal entered the match with considerable confidence and the belief that they could continue their momentum in Europe. However, the match in Germany proved far more demanding than many had anticipated.

Leverkusen provided a stern test and managed to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm throughout the contest. The Gunners struggled to impose themselves in the way they had done earlier in the competition, which surprised many supporters and neutral observers alike.

Despite the difficulties they encountered, Arsenal avoided defeat and secured a draw away from home. While the performance may not have matched expectations, the result ensures that the tie remains finely balanced heading into the return leg in London.

Madueke Confident Ahead of Emirates Decider

With the second leg set to take place at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will aim to improve their performance and capitalise on home advantage. The team will know that a stronger display will be required if they are to progress further in the tournament and maintain their ambitions of reaching the final.

Madueke remains optimistic about Arsenal’s chances of completing the job in the decisive fixture.

He said, as reported by Sky Sports: “We came here to try to win, but when you can’t it’s good to draw. We’re fully confident heading back to the Emirates, we’re confident we can get the job done back in London.”

