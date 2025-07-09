Madueke or Eze, which player should Arsenal sign this summer?

Arsenal are actively seeking to strengthen their attacking options this summer, with Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke emerging as primary targets. However, the club’s immediate focus remains securing a new striker, with Viktor Gyokeres leading their pursuit.

The Gunners are in ongoing negotiations to finalise Gyokeres’s transfer, with the player currently awaiting agreement between the clubs to complete the deal. His arrival would address the club’s pressing need for a reliable goalscorer as they prepare for the forthcoming campaign.

Balancing the Attack: Eze and Madueke on the Radar

Arsenal’s plans extend beyond the striker position, as they are reportedly interested in signing either Eze or Madueke to further bolster their forward line. Nevertheless, financial constraints mean that signing both attackers is unlikely, although talks are underway to explore the possibility of acquiring either player.

Chelsea appear willing to part with Madueke, and Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with the winger, putting the club in a strong position to secure his services. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are expected to be more demanding in negotiations over Eze, presenting a greater challenge for Arsenal.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have yet to decide which of the two players will ultimately join the squad. The club plans to adopt a similar approach to their striker hunt, having held advanced discussions with both Benjamin Sesko and Gyokeres before settling on pursuing Gyokeres first.

Strategic Approach to Recruitment

Both Eze and Madueke represent exciting prospects who could significantly enhance Arsenal’s attacking capabilities. The club’s recruitment strategy is clearly centred on securing players whose conditions and costs align with their objectives and budget.

As Arsenal continue to navigate these negotiations, the priority remains signing a player who fits the team’s requirements and financial parameters. The arrival of Gyokeres, alongside either Eze or Madueke, would provide the Gunners with much-needed depth and versatility in attack, positioning them well for the challenges ahead.

