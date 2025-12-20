Madueke reveals the secret of dealing with online trolls

Noni Madueke faced intense trolling when he completed his move to Arsenal, as he was not the preferred target for many supporters. A section of the fan base reacted negatively, largely due to growing frustration with Mikel Arteta’s perceived focus on recruiting players from Chelsea. Previous arrivals from the same club had failed to leave a positive legacy at the Emirates, which fuelled scepticism around the decision to invest in another signing from the Blues.

Doubts Surrounding the Transfer

Supporters questioned whether the transfer fee paid for Madueke could have been better spent elsewhere. Many believed Arsenal could have targeted a player from another club who might have delivered greater immediate value. This sentiment was amplified by past experiences, leaving Madueke to contend with criticism before he had even made his mark. Despite the noise, Arteta remained unfazed and committed to his choice, confident that the attacker would justify the club’s faith.

Since arriving, Madueke has steadily silenced his critics through performances that have placed him among Arsenal’s standout players. Over recent weeks, he has delivered consistently strong displays, showcasing his quality and importance to the team. His ability to overcome early hostility and focus on his football has earned him growing appreciation from those who once doubted the move. In doing so, he has forced many critics to reconsider their initial judgment.

Dealing With Online Criticism

Madueke has now spoken openly about how he handles trolling and online criticism. Speaking according to Sports Illustrated, he addressed the realities of modern football and public opinion. He said:

“We live in a day and age where anyone can have an opinion online, positive or negative. You’ve got to take it as it comes. You can’t really worry too much about that.

“But it’s really important to try and establish that connection with the people in the stadium supporting the team every single week. I think that’s the least you can do, have that type of relationship and do your best on the pitch for them.”

His comments highlight a mature approach, emphasising the bond between players and supporters inside the stadium rather than external criticism. By focusing on performance and commitment, Madueke has turned early adversity into motivation, reinforcing Arteta’s belief in his signing and strengthening his standing within the Arsenal squad.