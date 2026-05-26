Madueke reveals when he knew Man City had given Arsenal the chance to win title

Noni Madueke has become a Premier League champion thanks to Arsenal, achieving the feat in his first season at the club after arriving during the summer transfer window. The attacker joined the Gunners amid mixed reactions from supporters, with some fans openly questioning whether he was the right addition to strengthen the squad.

Since making the move, however, Madueke has shown his quality and played an important role in Arsenal’s successful campaign. His former club Chelsea will not compete in European football next season after finishing too low in the league table, which has further highlighted how beneficial the transfer has been for the winger and his career progression.

Madueke Reflects on Arsenal’s Title Push

The Englishman has now reflected on the moment he believed Arsenal truly understood they had to push on and secure the Premier League title. According to Madueke, Manchester City dropping points during the closing stages of the season gave Arsenal renewed belief that the championship was within reach if they maintained their momentum.

That moment appears to have strengthened the squad’s mentality during the decisive part of the campaign, with the players recognising that the opportunity to end the club’s long wait for the title was firmly in their hands as the season approached its conclusion.

Arsenal Success Brings New Emotions

Madueke also spoke about the emotions of winning the league title and lifting the trophy after a demanding season with Arsenal. He said to Arsenal Media:

“It’s an amazing feeling, one you can’t put into words. We had the feeling already after City (drew) the other day, but it’s a wave of new emotions when you lift the trophy!

“I don’t think it’s dawned on me yet, but it will!”

His comments reflect the excitement and satisfaction within the Arsenal squad after securing the league crown. For Madueke, winning the Premier League in his first season at the club represents an impressive achievement and further demonstrates how effectively he has adapted to life at the Emirates Stadium during a memorable campaign for the Gunners.