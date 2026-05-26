Arsenal News Gooner News

Madueke reveals when he knew Man City had given Arsenal the chance to win title

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke has become a Premier League champion thanks to Arsenal, achieving the feat in his first season at the club after arriving during the summer transfer window. The attacker joined the Gunners amid mixed reactions from supporters, with some fans openly questioning whether he was the right addition to strengthen the squad.

Since making the move, however, Madueke has shown his quality and played an important role in Arsenal’s successful campaign. His former club Chelsea will not compete in European football next season after finishing too low in the league table, which has further highlighted how beneficial the transfer has been for the winger and his career progression.

Madueke Reflects on Arsenal’s Title Push

The Englishman has now reflected on the moment he believed Arsenal truly understood they had to push on and secure the Premier League title. According to Madueke, Manchester City dropping points during the closing stages of the season gave Arsenal renewed belief that the championship was within reach if they maintained their momentum.

That moment appears to have strengthened the squad’s mentality during the decisive part of the campaign, with the players recognising that the opportunity to end the club’s long wait for the title was firmly in their hands as the season approached its conclusion.

Arsenal Success Brings New Emotions

Madueke also spoke about the emotions of winning the league title and lifting the trophy after a demanding season with Arsenal. He said to Arsenal Media:

“It’s an amazing feeling, one you can’t put into words. We had the feeling already after City (drew) the other day, but it’s a wave of new emotions when you lift the trophy!

“I don’t think it’s dawned on me yet, but it will!”

His comments reflect the excitement and satisfaction within the Arsenal squad after securing the league crown. For Madueke, winning the Premier League in his first season at the club represents an impressive achievement and further demonstrates how effectively he has adapted to life at the Emirates Stadium during a memorable campaign for the Gunners.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
“Last year was last year” PSG star denies they have more experience than Arsenal
Journalist explains why Arsenal are “worthy champions”
When will Max Dowman be eligible to change in the Arsenal dressing room?
Posted by

Tags Noni Madueke

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors