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Madueke says playing for Arsenal means being motivated without waiting

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke has discussed what it is like to be an Arsenal player, stating that simply being at the club is enough to push every squad member to perform at a higher level without needing additional motivation.

The Gunners are regarded as one of the strongest teams in the country, having recently secured the league title and reached the Champions League final, a reflection of the consistently high standards demanded at the Emirates Stadium.

When Madueke was linked with a move to Arsenal, some supporters questioned whether he was ready to compete at that level, highlighting the intense scrutiny and expectations placed on players who join the club.

Since completing his move, he has settled into the environment and has been performing well, acknowledging that joining a club of Arsenal’s stature comes with significant responsibility and the need to maintain top form at all times.

Madueke on Arsenal mentality

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Madueke explained the competitive nature of the squad and the mindset required to succeed at the club.

“I feel like you always have to be at the highest level, because you know you have a top player waiting and biting at your heels to try and get in the team.

That type of healthy competition is good, but playing for Arsenal and England, you don’t really need anyone else to keep you at the highest level, you know that that’s a requirement.”

Arsenal standards and internal competition

His comments underline the intensity of competition within the Arsenal squad, where players are constantly challenged for their positions and expected to maintain elite performance levels.

The environment is designed to ensure consistency, with internal rivalry seen as a key factor in sustaining success across domestic and European competitions.

Madueke believes that the club’s culture itself is enough to drive performance, with players fully aware that anything below their best level could result in them losing their place in the team.

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