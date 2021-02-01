Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

[Image] Roy Hodgson dashes Arsenal’s hopes of signing Van Aanholt

Mikel Arteta indicated a couple of weeks ago that the Gunners were in the market for a left-back this January after allowing Kolasinac to return to Schalke in Germany, and since then Arsenal have been linked with many players in that position.

One of the most likely was thought to be Patrick Van Aanholt from Crystal Palace, who is approaching the end of his contract and would be a capable short term backup for Arteta.

But when Roy Hodgson was asked about the possibility in todays press conference, he made it clear that he was not expecting anything to happen in the next few hours…

Posted by

Tags Patrick Van Aanholt van Aanholt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs