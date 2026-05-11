“Magic” Mikel Arteta enjoyed key moment from one Arsenal player

David Raya once again proved to be one of Arsenal’s most important players during their narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham, with the Spanish goalkeeper delivering another outstanding performance to help the Gunners maintain control of the Premier League title race.

The match was one of Arsenal’s most demanding fixtures in recent weeks, requiring every player to perform at a high level against a determined West Ham side fighting to avoid relegation from the top flight. Mikel Arteta’s men understood the importance of securing all three points and responded with a disciplined display under pressure throughout the contest overall.

Raya delivers crucial save for Arsenal

West Ham approached the match knowing that positive results were essential if they were to survive in the Premier League, and they created several dangerous opportunities during the game. One of the biggest moments arrived in the second half when Raya was forced into a superb one-on-one save to preserve Arsenal’s narrow advantage.

The Spanish goalkeeper reacted brilliantly in the situation, producing another memorable stop to add to his growing collection of decisive saves this season. The intervention proved crucial in ensuring Arsenal secured an important victory in a match that could easily have resulted in dropped points.

Raya’s consistency throughout the campaign has made him one of the standout performers in the squad, with his composure and shot-stopping ability repeatedly helping Arsenal in difficult moments across multiple competitions this season.

Arteta praises goalkeeper after victory

Following the match, Mikel Arteta praised his players’ collective effort and reserved special recognition for Raya for his outstanding contribution in the victory over West Ham.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“When you talk about magic moments, this is certainly one of the most needed moments as well to pull off with that save. He was incredible.”

The manager’s comments highlighted the significance of the save and underlined the importance of having a reliable goalkeeper during decisive moments in a title race. Arsenal will hope Raya can continue producing performances of that level as they approach the final matches of the season in pursuit of major honours.

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