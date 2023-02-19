“Magnificent performance” Pundit admits that Arsenal are a joy to watch

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy admits the current Arsenal team is a joy to watch after the Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had some tough days in the league but returned to winning ways against Aston Villa and would now look to keep up the momentum.

Arsenal has been superb and the come-from-behind win against Villa is another example of how exciting they are to watch.

Having followed them and Manchester City this season, Murphy believes City are struggling because of Pep Guardiola’s constant tinkering, while Arsenal has been a joy to watch.

He writes in his column in the Daily Mail:

“I thought it was a magnificent performance from the Gunners.

“The character they showed, the calmness in twice having to come from behind, and the quality of their football they produced to do so. Arteta must love going home after a game like this and watching matches back. His side are a joy to watch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had some brilliant days in the league and everyone can see that we remain one of the top sides in the country.

However, that does not mean we should become complacent because that could affect us.

Until the end of the season, we must maintain a high level of performance.

