“Magnificent” Saka to beat Haaland to player of the season?

According to Stuart Pearce, while Erling Haaland is breaking record after record in his first season in the Premier League, he may finish second to Bukayo Saka as the season’s best performer. The England legend thinks that, just as Haaland has been to Manchester City’s campaign this season, Saka has been to Arsenal’s.

Pearce can only describe Saka as magnificent in light of the 21-year-old’s brilliance for club and country, saying via Manchester World, “In Saka, they have got arguably the Player of the Season, I think he has been magnificent.

“Manchester City fans will say Haaland, but I think Saka has been the main driving reason why Arsenal are where they are in the division.

Pearce also boldly declared that he has always believed Arsenal will lift the 2022-23 PL crown, saying, “I was asked before the World Cup who I thought would win it, and I said Arsenal, and I am sticking by that now.

“They lost [Gabriel] Jesus, and people thought there would be a problem, but they have been seamless.

On when he feels the league will be decided and which games, he added, “The big game is when they go to Manchester City; that will be critical for the run-in. This weekend, Arsenal have a reasonable game [against Leeds] and City play Liverpool, so it is a key weekend.

“It’s brilliant to watch them to go head-to-head.” Arsenal have their best opportunity ever to win the Premier League. To do so, however, they must outperform Manchester City. Because the defending champions must still compete in the Champions League and the FA Cup, Arsenal can take advantage of City’s busy schedule to win the title. This Arsenal team, as Jesus informed Gabriel Magalhaes when he joined, has what it takes to win the league.

“When he came to Arsenal on the first day, he looked at me and said, if everyone works together, we can win this league,” said Gabriel about his first chat with the Arsenal No. 9 when he joined.

on his first day Gabriel Jesus said “this year we will win the league” sign winners, become winners pic.twitter.com/FhtiTzdbnX — ArsenalComps (@ArsenaIComps) March 27, 2023

