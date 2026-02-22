“Magnificent today” Jamie Redknapp praise Arsenal’s performance against Tottenham

Jamie Redknapp expressed admiration for Arsenal’s display as the Gunners secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham at the home of the Lilywhites this evening. The result marked a significant response from Arsenal following consecutive setbacks that had raised doubts about their capacity to sustain a title challenge.

Dropped points against Wolves and Brentford had unsettled even sections of their own support, with questions emerging over whether they possessed the resilience required to remain at the summit. However, this performance provided a powerful answer. Arsenal repeatedly opened up the Tottenham defence, asserting their superiority and pushing their rivals further down the league table.

Arsenal Silence the Doubts

Tottenham entered the contest under the guidance of a new manager, and there had been anticipation of a potential uplift in performance. Instead, Spurs were unable to match Arsenal’s intensity or organisation. The Gunners delivered one of their most accomplished displays in recent memory, controlling proceedings and capitalising on key moments.

Arsenal have encountered challenging away fixtures in recent weeks, yet on this occasion, they proved too strong for their hosts. Their authority on the ball, combined with clinical finishing, left Tottenham struggling to respond and ensured a comprehensive victory.

Redknapp’s Reaction

Redknapp was clearly impressed and said via Sky Sports:

“They were magnificent today. You just felt there was control about this Arsenal side.

“It was a complete mismatch. They were in different leagues, Arsenal were so classy. They were so much better than Tottenham, it was like two different leagues.

“If Tottenham aren’t careful, they might be in a different league. They cannot keep performing like this.

“Gyokeres led the line, Eze was wonderful. It was a brilliant performance. Arsenal were fantastic, too good for Tottenham.”