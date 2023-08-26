“Mainly Arteta’s fault” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s draw against Fulham

Piers Morgan’s dissatisfaction is evident as he expressed his disappointment over Arsenal’s failure to secure a victory against Fulham, despite initially turning the game around after falling behind.

The match proved to be a challenging contest, with Arsenal largely maintaining control. However, they found themselves trailing early on, and Fulham’s resilience posed a significant challenge as they managed to level the score.

In the second half, Fabio Vieira’s entry onto the pitch proved to be a turning point. His involvement was pivotal in Arsenal’s equalising goal, as he was fouled to earn a crucial set-piece opportunity. Furthermore, his contribution extended beyond that, as he provided the decisive pass for Eddie Nketiah to score what Arsenal believed to be the winning goal.

Nevertheless, Fulham demonstrated their resilience by finding a way to equalise once again before the conclusion of the match, ultimately securing a valuable point from their visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Morgan was not happy with the result and blamed Mikel Arteta for the outcome. He tweeted:

“FT: 2-2. Bad result, poor performance, and it’s mainly Arteta’s fault. Tried to be too clever with his tinkering and we paid the price.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to understand why we did not win that game because we clearly had it in our hands and should have gone for the jugular.

However, we let our lead slip and Fulham made sure we could not claim victory.

We need to find another win in our next game and start building momentum once again.