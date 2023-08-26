“Mainly Arteta’s fault” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s draw against Fulham

Piers Morgan’s dissatisfaction is evident as he expressed his disappointment over Arsenal’s failure to secure a victory against Fulham, despite initially turning the game around after falling behind.
The match proved to be a challenging contest, with Arsenal largely maintaining control. However, they found themselves trailing early on, and Fulham’s resilience posed a significant challenge as they managed to level the score.
In the second half, Fabio Vieira’s entry onto the pitch proved to be a turning point. His involvement was pivotal in Arsenal’s equalising goal, as he was fouled to earn a crucial set-piece opportunity. Furthermore, his contribution extended beyond that, as he provided the decisive pass for Eddie Nketiah to score what Arsenal believed to be the winning goal.
Nevertheless, Fulham demonstrated their resilience by finding a way to equalise once again before the conclusion of the match, ultimately securing a valuable point from their visit to the Emirates Stadium.
Morgan was not happy with the result and blamed Mikel Arteta for the outcome. He tweeted:
“FT: 2-2. Bad result, poor performance, and it’s mainly Arteta’s fault. Tried to be too clever with his tinkering and we paid the price.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is hard to understand why we did not win that game because we clearly had it in our hands and should have gone for the jugular.
However, we let our lead slip and Fulham made sure we could not claim victory.
We need to find another win in our next game and start building momentum once again.
the problem is us trying to accommodate havertz and he arteta trying to justify the price tag, havertz isnt good enough to start in that team or any other serious team, he isnt better than smith rowe he isnt better than trossard, he can come in as a super sub yes but not as mainstay in the starting line up and if arteta insists on this he will pay the price with poor results
Yes.👍
If we can’t be honest at all times, then we have to try and be honest sometimes. Today’s BAD PERFORMANCE was entirely the coach’s blunder. Arteta is way ahead of himself in terms of what he can achieve with the team he has assembled. He undermined the views, opinions and expertise of senior coaches who worked with Havertz at Chelsea, and told himself he can mold the granite they couldn’t. That’s very silly of a novice, inexperienced young coach still learning his trade. He has been amazing, but he’s not invincible. He went and blew up £65mil of the club’s money on the German, and now thinks he has the superhuman powers to turn him into what he’s not, when clearly he can’t. That’s the short man-syndrome. Warriors fall on their swords; To ere is human. Ask Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera or even PEP Guardiola.. Grow up Arteta.
We made a lot of basic mistakes – at times, this may have been due to players not being used to the system, but we’ve played pretty much the same way for 3 games now, and we didn’t have this issue so much before.
I don’t think trossard worked so well up front in this game because he was dropping too much and playing in similar areas to havertz
Overall though, I think there were two major issues: 1) our players were too careless at times, just sloppy in their passes and first touch too often; 2) Fulham came prepared – they pressed us extremely well and defended their box week. I think they had a great plan for us until arteta made the substitutions
Totally agree. And I can’t stand Piers Morgan, especially when he is right.
We need to score goals by being offensively effective and efficient. Good ball control doesn’t equal win. It is obvious that we can’t score while defensive errors are inevitable. With that much control, we should have scored more goals. We are just too slow. It is a sign of snobbishness. As another fellow fan put perfectly, we haven’t won anything yet, humility can go a long way, both the coach and our players.
I say give Partey a chance to be back to midfield, give White a chance to be on the right, give our team a chance to partner Saliba with Gabriel. Honestly, Tierny is really good a player, we should play him instead of letting him go. Anyway, we are not invincible, we must stay focused.
If Arteta continues trusting Havertz then his downfall is in his fingertips. Havertz has disorganized the flow of out game,he should learn our system of play on the bench. Much money wasted on him other than buying a better player. Sorry for Edu and Arteta.
I for onedont think Arsenal have had a good transfer window with thd pick of our signings Timber now missing for most of the, season Rice is just a little better than average midfielder and can not see why on earth we bought Havertz Its early daysin the league but Arteta has fo play White at right back Gabriel back alongside Saliba and play Partey with Odegaard and Rice i midfield Up front though i think we could do with a striker as neither Nketiah or Jesus will score enouvh goals but assuming we wont get a stfiker one of those two alongside Saka and either Tdossard or Martinelli I can see Raya bsing first choice before too long which leaves Kiwior or Ziinchenko at left back I fear for Arsemal againsf Manchester United and hope Aftdts does not play Vieira on the back of a better than normal performance today
