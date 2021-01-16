Maitland-Niles Arsenal career uncertain again

Sun Sports claims that Ainsley Maitland Nile’s Arsenal career is at a crossroad again after he dropped out of the first-team picture.

The Englishman was expected to leave the Gunners in the last transfer window but fought his way back into the reckoning with a fine performance in the Community Shield and Arsenal’s first few matches of this campaign.

He even earned a call up to the England national team, but he has had to drop to a bench role yet again.

He sees himself as a midfielder, but he has hardly been played in that position since he has been at the club.

Maitland-Niles deputised at left-back for Kieran Tierney against Crystal Palace and had one of his worse days in an Arsenal shirt.

That performance wouldn’t have done his chances of earning a recall to the team much good, and the report says he is considering his Arsenal future again.

He is struggling to prove to Mikel Arteta that he can do a good job in Arsenal’s midfield and has to decide if he wants to remain a fringe player at the Emirates or move where he would be accorded more respect

He has been under 3 managers at Arsenal – Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Arteta, yet he hasn’t been able to win a regular starting place at the club until now.