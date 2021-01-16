Maitland-Niles Arsenal career uncertain again

Sun Sports claims that Ainsley Maitland Nile’s Arsenal career is at a crossroad again after he dropped out of the first-team picture.
The Englishman was expected to leave the Gunners in the last transfer window but fought his way back into the reckoning with a fine performance in the Community Shield and Arsenal’s first few matches of this campaign.
He even earned a call up to the England national team, but he has had to drop to a bench role yet again.
He sees himself as a midfielder, but he has hardly been played in that position since he has been at the club.
Maitland-Niles deputised at left-back for Kieran Tierney against Crystal Palace and had one of his worse days in an Arsenal shirt.
That performance wouldn’t have done his chances of earning a recall to the team much good, and the report says he is considering his Arsenal future again.
He is struggling to prove to Mikel Arteta that he can do a good job in Arsenal’s midfield and has to decide if he wants to remain a fringe player at the Emirates or move where he would be accorded more respect
He has been under 3 managers at Arsenal – Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Arteta, yet he hasn’t been able to win a regular starting place at the club until now.
Niles, Willock, Nelson, Nkietah could all easy be sold for 15 plus million. Yes losing 4 british academy players isnt great but the sales could easily fund Zaha and Aouar which would improve our x11 ten fold. Furthermore we could ideally sell Torriera for 15 plus, recall Guendouzi and make a decision on him. Guendouzi has been excellent in Germany and if recalled we can either integrate him back into the team as him and Partey would make an odd but effective midfield partnership, or sell and maybe get 30 million. Niles, Nelson, Nkietah, Willock and Torriera just simply arent good enough to get us back into the top 4.
And Nkietah.
What is everyone’s obsession with Zaha….he is bang average. He’d be a good purchase for 30 mil yes but nothing above that.
Last 5 full EPL seasons:
170 games
32 goals
21 assists
Thats 1 goal involvement in every 4 games! Those pretty bad to average stats for someone valued so highly. Compare those to Giroud for example…
Ontop of all of that he continuously dives, not a characteristic I value.
His stats arent great because he plays for Palace. The goals and assists will come if he came here but the main reason we need him is his ability to beat his man. The reason we bought pepe was because we thought he could turn a tight game with individual brilliance and trickery but it just hasn’t worked out.
👍
Zaha is not worth the money, he is a 30 mil player max.
PJ-SA, Hurray for some reality on this vastly overrated player. I A good dribbler no doubt but how often is he effective ? Hardly ever and at that asking price and now aged 28, that ship, IF it ever docked at all(which I do not believe ) has LONG SINCE SAILED!
And hes a hot head too. Move on!
Even the top teams have players that aren’t good enough to start every week. You cannot have 25 superstars in a squad. For me AMN would be an ideal partner for Partey, but his casual nature worries Managers. Willock, Nelson and Nketiah are great squad players and brilliant rotational options.
At the moment our squad cries out for Auba to stand down as Captain and let him get back to the fears that won him the captain’s armband in the first place. Give the arm band to Holding who is in the right position to lead from the back. I also want to see Lacs and Auba tried as a 9 and 10 when ESR is off form.
Arteta want to prove a point that Maitland-Niles is not capable by playing him out of position. If Maitland-Niles had one bad game out of 20, then he’ll be considered for exit door. Some players can play 10 bad games out out 20, but they are still considered as good players. With Arteta in the helm, Maitland-Niles won’t make it. Arteta is always looking at negatives from Maitland-Niles, Gouendouzi, and Martinelli. How many games did Xhaka play good, since his arrival? But his name comes first in the team sheet. Arteta’s mind games won’t work with me
Exactly,hd rarely has a bad game. I still say AMN with Partey and ESR infront of them would be a solid midfield
I would like to see him given a chance in his preferred midfield role. I am tired of people considering him as a full back just because that is where he is being played. Have people forgotten his motm performance against Man Utd?
Rightly or wrongly, it appears Arteta does not rate AMN and I expect him to be sold in the Summer window with the likes of Southampton or Wolves possible destinations.With regard to the comments on Saha, I much prefer his young teammate Eze.
It DOES look bleak for AMN now as MA seems intent on never giving him a chance in his natural midfield position. His own laid back demeanour also works against him. Even fans find it hard to love a player who appears passionless much of the time.
Time is fast running out for him and, like you Grandad, I think he woill leave this summer. And that is a shame, as he is better than he has shown but has been consistently played out of position.
I also much agree on Eze and am cold on Zaha, who is overrated and rarely an effective player at the level he is wrongly touted to be.
The best thing AMN can do for his football career is leave and go somewhere where they have a place for him in his favoured position. It is a real shame he hasn’t been given a chance in midfield, he has to be more aggressive and mobile than xhaka or Elnenny. He needs to go asap.
Agree Reggie, the frustrating thing is that most fans know there is a very good player in AMN.
I don’t agree with Jon’s comment regarding body language, as that really shouldn’t influence ones opinion… it’s what the player produces that should matter.
But in the end, it’s the manager’s decision regarding every player and, if we are really behind him, we have to support him – while grumbling about him of course.
AMN has a big mouth, talks much about that super hero, he too can buzz off from here and join him at Fener. If MA does not rate him, so be it. I too once liked him, but his cheap talk needs to end and deliver on the pitch. We should have grabbed the 20-25 mill Wolves were offering.
Cash in as soon as possible. Anything over 30 is a steal. While I appreciate his athleticism, it’s quite clear he’s nothing special. And no, he’s not a CM, not even close.