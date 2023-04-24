Maitland-Niles faces uncertain future after Arsenal contract terminated

The Arsenal academy product Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has been with the Gunners for a decade, has finally announced his intention to leave the club without a transfer fee this summer. The 25-year-old midfielder has faced limited playing time at Emirates Stadium in recent years and spent this season on loan to Southampton, while also playing for Roma and West Brom in the previous two campaigns. Although his next destination is unknown, Maitland-Niles has informed the fans that his time with Arsenal has come to a close.

According to reports, Southampton had an option to purchase Maitland-Niles at the end of his loan period, but Arsenal’s decision to release him has rendered that option void. He has only played the whole 90 minutes in 11 league games for the Saints in this campaign and is facing an uncertain future, especially if the Saints get relegated. Arsenal’s supporters will undoubtedly be sad to see the young talent leave, but Maitland-Niles has stated that it is time for him to move on to new challenges in his career.

“It’s been a great journey but it has come to an end now (at Arsenal). It’s time for a fresh start and to find a new home. I’m looking forward to that but, at the same time, my head’s not quite there yet and it’s all about what’s happening now with Southampton,” he told The Athletic.

“I’m just fully focused on trying to help us stay up and stay positive on a day-to-day basis and win games. When the time gets closer towards the end of the season, I’ll have something else to think about. But right now, I’m just focused on football and the task at hand.

“Southampton is a great club to be at and progress and get some minutes under my belt. Of course, if they were to make an offer, I’ll be more than happy to stay.”

As I said, there is no certainty that he will be given a contract at lowly Southampton, and it is a real shame that his future is unclear after showing such great promise with Arsenal as a youngster….

Daniel O

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…