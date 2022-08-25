Maitland-Niles in demand but Southampton favourites for his signature

With today’s news that Nicolas Pepe has at last found a club back in Ligue 1, it would appear that Arteta and Edu have nearly finished clearing out all the out-of-favour players from the Arsenal payroll.

It seems that the next one out the door is to be our long-serving midfielder (or right-back?) Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Southampton are trying to beat two other clubs to sign a loan deal with the Gunners, including an option to buy, which I doubt will be very lucrative for us, but at least it will help towards the wages of a new incoming winger.

Southampton are pushing to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Talks now in progress with Arsenal on loan with buy option, as current AFC deal also included an option to extend until 2024. 🚨⚪️🔴 #SaintsFC Saints, insisting to beat competition from two more clubs. #AFC pic.twitter.com/iaCYW7XYi4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

The rumours today would seem to be saying that the other two clubs are West Ham and Bournemouth, but if Romano believes the Saints are the favourites I am likely to believe him.

Once a deal for AMN is complete, then will that just leave Hector Bellerin’s future to be resolved in the next few days….

