Maitland-Niles makes ill-fated debut as England falter

England debut short but sweet for Ainsley Maitland-Niles!

Ainsley Maitland-Niles got his chance to showcase what he is made of for Gareth Southgate last night in the last round of Nations League games for this international break.

Having got his call up for England, Maitland-Niles had to wait for his first competitive debut, the wait was worth it when he got the pick against Denmark last night at Wembley though.

As England started the game well, Maitland-Niles quickly grew into the game and got involved, helping to create chances for the attack and linking up well with his teammates, but his night was to come to a rather abrupt end when a Harry Maguire yellow and then red card ended both players’ nights early, as Maguire was sent off, Maitland-Niles was the player to be subbed off so that Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings could come on to replace him.

In a way it was good news for Arsenal because Maitland-Niles wasn’t at risk of getting injured, but it is a shame for the young lad who I am sure was buzzing when he got told he would be starting and to be hauled off with no fault of your own can be a little disheartening. But he will return to Arsenal and no doubt maintain his place in the team under Arteta I am sure.

England fell to a defeat against Denmark though losing 1-0 and now sit third in their group. their only chance of progressing to the Nations League finals in 2021 would be as winners, which right now seems a little unlikely as our last game will be away at group leaders Belgium.

So as Maitland got 36 minutes last night, Bukayo Saka was an unused sub and both players will be looking to return to Arsenal to help the team pick up where they left off. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman