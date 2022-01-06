Maitland-Niles may regret refusing to play as a defender at Arsenal

How many youngsters fantasise about putting on n the red and white shirt?
How many would sacrifice it all without a blink of an eye it meant playing at the Emirates?
How many would do anything and everything to catch their dream and make it a reality?
Maitland Niles has had that opportunity 132 times, mostly at full back.
For whatever reason he’s determined he’s above that position and that he should be playing in midfield. That’s despite no senior manager agreeing, barely any performance as evidence he can play in that role, and having excelled in defence for us.
Maitland Niles is set for the third loan spell of his career as he continues to try and prove he’s the central midfielder that only exists in his own mind.
It’s believed Roma will pay a 1 million fee, cover all wages although there is zero obligation or option to buy as Arsenal again prioritise slashing the wage bill in the Winter Window.
3 managers have viewed Niles as only good enough to be a makeshift full back. If defensive tactician Jose Mourinho doesn’t see your strengths as a DM, then the player might have to start listening.
It might be about the 24-year-old swallowing his pride. While there is nothing wrong with backing your own ability you equally have to listen to the professionals., he’s wasted years of his career when he could have established himself in the first team for Arsenal.
Unai Emery played him at right back in the Europa League Final, Arteta trusted him on the left side in the FA Cup Final.
That was enough to get him England recognition again as a defender.
Surely if learning a new role gets you playing for the Gunners, you trust the judgement of those who see you in training?
Not having that outlook gives an indication of the man’s character.
When he asked for a loan last January to boost his hopes of being selected for the Euros his employers arranged a move to Southampton.
The player wanted West Brom purely because they would play him in the position he desired.
He essentially chose relegation on his CV at a time when Arsenal’s left and right back spots were up for grabs.
He very publicly made it clear in the summer he wanted his employers to sanction a loan move to Everton, again not giving the impression he was willing to do whatever it took to play for a club he had been at since the age of 6.
While Arteta had ‘clear the air talks’ which appear to be assurances that he would no longer be used at full back, the Spaniard doesn’t come across as someone who forgets long term.
As a former captain, who preaches the values and ethos of the badge, he wouldn’t appreciate an academy graduate not willing to adapt if it meant playing for The Arsenal.
Thierry Henry, Lauren, Kolo Touré, etc, all were willing to learn new roles to play for Arsenal.
If it’s good enough for them it should be for Niles.
Loans are meant to be part of a player’s development. In Arsenal’s case too many players are loaned out not for their long-term futures, but because of a failure to find a club willing to pay our asking price and/or match the players salary.
Maitland Niles has been deemed not good enough to be in our midfield every week, yet we didn’t accept an offer from Wolves over a year ago due to a fear he might reach his potential.
In the summer Maitland Niles will have 12 months left on his contract forcing Arsenal to sale on the cheap.
How he gets on in Serie A will determine what kind of move he gets, but he would have to do amazing in Italy to make Arteta look beyond his attitude.
An attitude where he didn’t want to listen.
Where he listened to nonsense hype and thought he was better than he was.
Hype such as he’s better then Kante; my favourite comment on JustArsenal.
The embodiment of a young man who got well paid without having done anything.
He’s had 132 appearances for Arsenal, enough chances to prove he could be anything more than a full back.
Enough opportunities to break into one of the worst Arsenal midfields in decades.
If he doesn’t succeed in Rome, then he may regret not embracing the chance he had in North London.
Dan
Couldn’t agree more. He has missed the boat at Arsenal. He is either too stubborn/entitled or has listened to unhelpful advice from close associates.
Thinking of all the hopefuls desperately trying to get into the first team at any Premier League club and the few that actually do, then it amazes me that AMN didn’t grab the opportunity when it landed in his lap.
What is the longest run of games he’s had in the first 11?
How many of those games came in the varying positions?
He started almost all the matches for WBA after January as a central midfielder.
He was below average every single game, ordinary at best. For example Conor Gallagher outshine him.
AMN didnt show any qualities offensively or defensively as a midfielder while he,was there.
PL football affords individuals an incredible lifestyle. Niles is one of the lower salaried Arsenal players yet is paid around 50k p/w which is still an obscene amount to kick a football around two hours 4/5 times a week. His salary equates to a 1000% more than the salary of a brain surgeon. Aubameyang gets 6000% more than a brain surgeon even while he is on holiday or on suspension. How so many are paid so much for doing so little remains a mystery. These footballers live in a world of their own so they can afford to make extortionate demands with no fear of sanction because they have a contract. Even more bizarre is that millions still pay high ticket prices to watch these over paid leeches like Niles sit on the bench week after week.. There’s nowt so strange as folk.
To be honest he was never given the RB role, he was used as a make shift defender when required.
So the premise that he missed his chance is off the mark because his chance was as a fill in. Also if the guy doesn’t like a certain position then that’s his choice, what’s wrong with stating you prefer a different position?
I don’t ever recall him refusing to walk onto the field when asked to play RB?
A lot of players start their career as a “fill-in” but I’d suggest they grab hold of it a bit more firmly than AMN’s did. Martinelli and ESR are good examples close to home.
I agree there is nothing wrong with him stating a preferred position. Only time will tell if it pays off for him.
My main beef this year is he put in a good performance against Newcastle and hasn’t been seen since (part of that may have been Covid related?). Don’t think that sends a great message.
Think he listened to his mother too much,
He has fairly good ability
But his attitude stinks,
Notice when he looses the ball he just jogs back,
So much of these young players today are millioners
Before their 21 years of age,
Looking back at players from the 60s 70s 80s who would go through a brick wall for their team,
And when they finished their carrers they had to work ordinary jobs to feed their families and some had to sell their medals to make ends meet but they were real men not sulks….
I must have missed the on screen interview when the camera and mic caught him “refusing to play as a defender”, he picked up an FA Cup medal and England call up playing in defence to my recollection
Maybe it is one of those urban myths that if people say it often enough it must be true
I think he played a few consecutive games under late Wenger/early Emery covering Bellerin injuries but obviously never convinced three successive Arsenal Managers that he is worth a regular slot on merit, so naturally would like to try his luck elsewhere and maybe he does fancy himself as a midfielder, nothing wrong with that
I am a bit surprised about a loan arrangement to Roma at this time to be honest, I would imagine it is more him wanting to go than Arteta wanting him to, we’ll see how it pans out
I’ve always liked Ainsley as a player, I can’t remember him letting us down and he has been a good guy to have in the squad, not least because of that versatility
After West Brom loan, Allardyce said: “Ainsley’s given us everything he has got.
“He came to join the fight – you have to admire that – he knew my idea was to play him where he wanted to play and where he’s always wanted to play – in midfield
“And my words to Ainsley were this: You’ll play in midfield as long as you continue to play well. It’s up to you whether you will hold on to that position.
“There’s just one thing missing and it’s something he just needs to work on – it’s the same with Connor Gallagher – they need to score more goals. They need to chip in.
“They’re up-and-down players, they can get box-to-box, they can get on the edge of the box, in the box, they can get chances – but if they do, they need to improve their finishing.
“It’s the same for every midfielder, or every attacking midfielder like them, they have to add some goals.
“Overall, Ainsley has done the job we asked him to. He’s played where we have asked him, he’s played where he wanted to. He’s made a big contribution. But there is just one thing missing: Those goals that we ultimately needed.
To be fair wanting to play midfield on loan at West Brom is not exactly “refusing to play as a defender for Arsenal” though Pat
Versatility can sometimes be the downfall of players .What’s the old saying FF ” a jack of all trades, but a master of none” or something like that.
He will play at full back at Roma, if and when he gets a game.