Maitland-Niles names ex-Gunner as the best player he has ever played with

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has described Mesut Ozil as the best player he has played with while answering questions on Twitch.

The Englishman isn’t involved in the current international window and agreed to answer some questions from the club’s fans.

The Q&A happened on the official Arsenal Twitch account and when one fan asked him who the best player he has played with was, he took some time and named the German.

Ozil and Maitland-Niles were teammates from 2017 when the 24-year-old started becoming a regular until 2021 when the German left for Fenerbahce.

Maitland Niles has spent time on loan at Ipswich Town and West Brom, but he has never played with a player better than Ozil.

He described the German as being timed and calculated, adding that although he doesn’t play fast, he still has a lot of time on the ball to use it decisively.

The baffled Arsenal star is still trying to make sense of Ozil’s skilfulness.

“With him he’s so timed and calculated. Everything he does has a purpose as well,” Maitland-Niles said.

“You just can’t get near him, if you’re not on his team, you can’t get near him.

“I’ve never seen a guy that plays in such slow motion, but he always has time on the ball, doesn’t make sense.”