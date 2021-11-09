Maitland-Niles on his social media outburst which is ‘in the past’

Ainsley Maitland-Niles insists that his previous angst with Arsenal Football Club is ‘in the past’.
The midfielder was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs during the summer, but the Gunners had other ideas. Maitland-Niles requested to leave, and even brought his frustrations to social media.
The 24 year-old completed his first 90 minutes in the Premier League this weekend however, starring in a 1-0 win over Watford, a performance he has come in for praise from, including being awarded the Man of the Match award.
AMN now insists that his issues from the summer are ‘past now’ and vows to continue to work in order to play more regularly.
“That’s all in the past now,” Maitland-Niles is quoted by the Standard as saying in response to his summer outburst.
“I am just thinking about the future and what’s ahead of me. It was great to be out there today, getting my minutes, and hopefully there is more to come.
“Yeah [I’m] always happy to be on the pitch and play, it’s a good feeling. Of course I’m looking for more minutes, I just need to keep my head down and keep going and working hard.”
Maitland-Niles did well at the weekend, but he still has to show that he is ready for a regular role in the team. Competition for the midfield roles is tough at present, but with Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny set to leave for the AFCON come the new year, he could well be called upon to cover for them, although we are being linked with signings in the winter window.
Should Arsenal give Maitland-Niles more minutes at CM? Could he be relied upon during the AFCON or do we need further options also?
Patrick
If he continues to put in a shift like the last one, he’ll be more than just fine… Very impressed with his input in that match. Then again, I always knew he had it in him…
Many of us did NY – it seems MA has been involved in making him a much more rounded player, both on and off the pitch.
Could save us a lot of money.
@ken1945
Good to see that Arteta saw in him what was there and nurtured it instead of giving up on him. Really wish he could have done the same for Matteo…