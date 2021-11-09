Maitland-Niles on his social media outburst which is ‘in the past’

Ainsley Maitland-Niles insists that his previous angst with Arsenal Football Club is ‘in the past’.

The midfielder was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs during the summer, but the Gunners had other ideas. Maitland-Niles requested to leave, and even brought his frustrations to social media.

🚨 Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Instagram 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MkGHcEUGUV — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2021

The 24 year-old completed his first 90 minutes in the Premier League this weekend however, starring in a 1-0 win over Watford, a performance he has come in for praise from, including being awarded the Man of the Match award.

AMN now insists that his issues from the summer are ‘past now’ and vows to continue to work in order to play more regularly.

“That’s all in the past now,” Maitland-Niles is quoted by the Standard as saying in response to his summer outburst.

“I am just thinking about the future and what’s ahead of me. It was great to be out there today, getting my minutes, and hopefully there is more to come.

“Yeah [I’m] always happy to be on the pitch and play, it’s a good feeling. Of course I’m looking for more minutes, I just need to keep my head down and keep going and working hard.”

Maitland-Niles did well at the weekend, but he still has to show that he is ready for a regular role in the team. Competition for the midfield roles is tough at present, but with Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny set to leave for the AFCON come the new year, he could well be called upon to cover for them, although we are being linked with signings in the winter window.

Should Arsenal give Maitland-Niles more minutes at CM? Could he be relied upon during the AFCON or do we need further options also?

Patrick