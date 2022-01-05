Maitland-Niles reportedly flying to Rome for medical today

It seems Arsenal are not wasting any time in the January transfer window and are aiming to complete their very first deal extremely quickly, with Sky’s Dharmesh Sheth‘s latest update on Maitland-Niles imminent move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma saying that the player will be on the plane today to arrange his medical and finalise the terms to complete the deal.

“This one is very, very close to being agreed now between Roma and Arsenal,” said Sheth on The Transfer Show yesterday.

“I was told an option on top of the loan was being discussed. But, it’s now my information that this move is now a straight-up loan from Arsenal to Roma.

“The information I have just received in the last few minutes would suggest that, of course, he needs to pass his medical, but he will travel to Rome as early as tomorrow (Wednesday 5th Jan).

“He also needs a work permit for a move. But it looks like a case of when, not if, Ainsley Maitland-Niles will join up with Jose Mourinho at Roma.”

So, it looks like Maitland-Niles has finally got his wish to leave Arsenal to try and get regular first team football, but with the speed that this deal is being concluded, I can only assume that the Gunners have already got a replacement lined up to replace him quickly.

It was assumed that with Thomas Partey and Elneny already off to AFCON, this would be the ideal chance for Maitland-Niles to get a run in the team as Arsenal now only have Xhaka and Lokonga as specialist midfielders for the whole on January.

We also have three Cup games coming up (if they are not postponed) which is also the games most likely for AMN to feature.

I am sure that Arteta would not sanction this if it left us short-handed like that, so hopefully we can expect and incoming announcement imminently as well…